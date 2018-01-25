Money Talks: US economy seeing a resurgence under Trump

A year ago, only the bravest forecasters would have predicted how US stock markets have performed over 2017 and into 2018. Under President Donald Trump, they have soared, boosted by a historic corporate tax cut. But critics say Trump is taking credit for a resurgence that was already brewing under his predecessor. Laila Humairah reports with commentary from David Levine, Odin River Founder and TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas.