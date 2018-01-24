January 24, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey continues its operation in Afrin, human rights in Bahrain, Chinese bookseller arrested again
The US says it could pull its support for the YPG terrorist group. Bahrain's foreign ministry says the country has made great strides in preserving human rights and dignity. Critics don’t agree. Chinese Police have once again arrested Gui Minhai, who was accused of selling books critical of the Communist Party.
Turkey continues its operation in Afrin, human rights in Bahrain, Chinese bookseller arrested again
Explore