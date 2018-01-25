Bahrain continues to jail its human rights defenders

Bahrain's foreign ministry announced that the country has made great strides in preserving human rights and dignity. But Critics have scoffed at the assertion, pointing to the jailing of Nabeel Rajab. A Bahraini court has upheld the human rights activist's two-year jail sentence for criticizing the government during television interviews. A ruling on a similar charge next month could add another 15 years to his sentence. Vanessa Conneely reports.