January 25, 2018
Chinese authorities arrest and free a Hong Kong book seller yet again
Last year a Hong Kong bookseller, Gui Minhai went missing. He then reappeared in Chinese custody for apparently selling books critical of the Communist Party. After being released, he once again mysteriously disappeared but has now once again turned up in Chinese custody. From Beijing, we have Xu Qinduo and in Hong Kong, Joseph Chen.
