January 25, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Egypt Elections: Last opposition candidate withdraws from race
Egypt's last main opposition candidate in the upcoming presidential election has announced he's withdrawing from the race, saying conditions don't allow for a fair contest. It follows the arrest on Tuesday of another potential challenger ahead of the March vote. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports. takes a look at the events that have shaped Egypt since the Arab Spring.
