January 25, 2018
WORLD
The Trump Presidency: Fearful Haitians flee across border to Canada
Every day, dozens of Haitians are crossing the US border into Canada. They say they're fleeing the Trump administration's aggressive anti-immigration policies. Last year, the government ended temporary protected status, or TPS, for nearly 60,000 Haitians - meaning they must leave the country by mid-2019. Harry Horton has been to the border.
