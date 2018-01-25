January 25, 2018
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
The Gambia’s economy still struggling one year after Yahya Jammeh's departure | Money Talks
In 2017, Gambians celebrated as Yahya Jammeh left the presidency after 22 years in power. A year on, the country's faltering economy has barely improved, tensions over mass unemployment are rising and many are now asking if the better days they were promised, will ever materialise. Philip Owira reports.
The Gambia’s economy still struggling one year after Yahya Jammeh's departure | Money Talks
Explore