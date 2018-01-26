January 26, 2018
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Eight nations removed from EU tax haven blacklist | Money Talks
8 countries, including Panama, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates, are now off the European Union's tax-haven blacklist. They have convinced EU finance ministers meeting in Brussels that they are doing enough to reduce tax avoidance. Ministers also approved an $8 billion bailout for Greece in exchange for progress by the government to cut spending and boost revenues. For more, Jack Parrock joins us from Brussels.
Eight nations removed from EU tax haven blacklist | Money Talks
Explore