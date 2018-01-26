BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Leaders warn against protectionism at World Economic Forum | Money Talks
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says a weak dollar is good for his country's economy. His comments and those of his boss, President Donald Trump have set tongues wagging at World Economic Forum 2018 in Switzerland. Some of the people among the world's greatest advocates of globalisation fear the US is gearing up for a currency and trade war, that could impoverish billions of people. Mobin Nasir reports and we are joined by Katie Gregory from Davos and TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas from London.
January 26, 2018
