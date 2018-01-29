WORLD
Brazil's Lula da Silva convicted, Dilma Rousseff exclusive interview and seven years of Tahrir
Brazil's former president, Lula da Silva still harbors political ambitions. But he may never be able to hold office again, now that a court has upheld his conviction for having accepted bribes. His protege, Dilma Rousseff, was impeached two years ago. Both politicians say they're being unfairly targeted by their political opponents. It's been seven years since the January 25 uprising that led to a phenomenon, the Arab spring. Egypt is heading towards elections in March, in which the only person running, is the current President Abdel Fatah al Sisi. Czech Republic's Prime Minister lost a vote of confidence after being accused of fraud, just as the country heads to the polls in a second round vote that could potentially shock the country. President Milos Zeman, known for xenophobic statements and his support of Russian President Vladimir Putin, won the first round of the election, but could voters usher in a new leader?
January 29, 2018
