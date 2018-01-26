January 26, 2018
POLITICS
1 MIN READ
South Africa School Protest: Violent protests over school's language policy
Authorities in South Africa are trying to prevent a stand off at a school in South Africa from getting out of hand. The school north of Johannesburg caters mainly to the white, Afrikaans-speaking minority, but black parents want it to be more inclusive. Philip Owira reports on the violence, and threats to burn down the facility.
South Africa School Protest: Violent protests over school's language policy
Explore