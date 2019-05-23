WORLD
2 MIN READ
Off The Grid - Taiz, Yemen's Wounded City
Off the Grid gained exclusive access to Yemen’s main front line… The besieged city of Taiz Some civilians like Nadhem took weapons to defend their city. While others like Abdulrahman, Marwan and Abdulkalfi are trying to carry on with their life among rubble. Life in Yemen’s second most city is getting tougher and people are struggling. Food prices have skyrocketed, black-market oil’s price is booming. The few hospitals that are still operating are overwhelmed. And don’t have the means to deal with serious injuries. Aber,15, couldn’t be treated there and died after a coalition air strike hit her school. Aalaa, 2 years old lost her leg after being hit by shrapnel. Two-third of Taiz’s population have already left. And those who are still there live in fear of air strikes, shelling, snipers and armed groups with different agendas. Power vacuum, chaos as well as people’s despair make the conflict almost incurable. A conflict that has become a proxy war between the two regional powers: Saudi Arabia and Iran. Taiz is one small corner of the war in Yemen. A country deeply divided over who is to blame, and what the solution is. #OffTheGrid #Taiz #Yemen
Off The Grid - Taiz, Yemen's Wounded City
May 23, 2019
