Turkey aims to extend the Operation Olive Branch to Manbij in Syria

Turkey says it will extend its Operation Olive Branch to YPG-controlled Manbij in Syria. To discuss this, Ozden Zeynep Oktav joins the discussion, she's a professor at Istanbul Medeniyet University. She's also the author of Limits of Relations with the West: Turkey, Syria and Iran. And we also have Hakki Ocal, a journalist and lecturer at Bahcesehir University