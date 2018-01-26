China's Xi Jinping shapes WEF despite absence | Money Talks

2018's World Economic Forum in Davos is heading towards its most anticipated event, a speech by US President Donald Trump. In recent days he's slapped tariffs on imports of solar panels and washing machines. And there are rumblings of a possible currency war with the US's biggest economic adversary, China. Maria Ramos reports and Patrick Fok joins us from Davos. Patrick Fok also spoke to Andrew Fund, President of Homeless Entrepreneur, an organisation that's helping homeless people to work and get off the streets.