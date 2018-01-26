Turkey’s Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek outlines economic reforms | Money Talks

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek says he's confident tensions with the US over the recent conviction of a Turkish banker in New York can be resolved. But, he says, that assumes the US will abide by the rule of law. In a wide-ranging interview with Money Talks from the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, Simsek also gave details of Turkey's military operations in Syria and a soon-to-be unveiled package of economic reforms.