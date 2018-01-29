January 29, 2018
Davos Economic Summit: Trump - America First doesn't mean America alone
The US President Donald Trump has told the World Economic Forum at Davos that America will no longer tolerate what he described as "predatory" trade practices from nations such as China. However, he said his "America First" policy didn't mean "America Alone" and his country was driving economic growth across the globe. Our correspondent Jon Brain reports.
