Haiti Earthquake: Haitians still recovering from 2010 quake

Haitian immigrants in the US say - they will resist attempts by President Donald Trump to deport them. Trump wants to change a policy that allows Haitians to temporarily live and work in the country. Tens of thousands of Haitians were protected from deportation - following a powerful earthquake that hit their country eight years ago. And as Philip Owira reports - their homeland is still trying to recover.