January 27, 2018
Cyprus Politics: Reunification talks dominate campaigning
Greek Cypriots are preparing to vote on Sunday in presidential elections. The nine candidates have mostly talked about jobs and reunification with the North. Many Cypriots say - they'd like to see an agreement for security reasons and to boost the economy. But as Iolo ap Dafydd reports, solutions are as difficult as ever to find, on a divided island.
