January 27, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Honduras Politics: Security tight on eve of Hernandez inauguration
Security has been tightened in Honduras' capital as President Juan Orlando Hernandez prepares to be sworn in to office for a second term. He was declared the winner of a disputed election in December. But the opposition says there was electoral fraud and it will protest. And now, there's a scandal that is casting a shadow on his inauguration. Kieran Burke Reports.
Honduras Politics: Security tight on eve of Hernandez inauguration
Explore