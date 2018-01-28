Canada Far-Right Extremism: Right-wing radicalisation is a growing concern

Canadians are coming together this weekend to commemorate the anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting. Six worshippers were killed and 19 injured when a gunman opened fire at the Islamic cultural centre a year ago. Canadian authorities say - hate crimes targeting Muslims in Canada have more than tripled since 2012 - and in December - the Canadian government listed right-wing extremism as a "growing concern". Harry Horton reports on an increasingly active far-right.