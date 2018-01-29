January 29, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Cyprus Politics: Low turnout in Cyprus presidential election
There was a lower turnout than expected in south Cyprus' presidential election on Sunday. None of the candidates secured enough support to win outright, and the incumbent president, Nicos Anastasiades will now face a run-off election. As Iolo ap Dafydd reports, Cyprus' division and concerns about the economy had an impact on how Greek Cypriots voted.
Cyprus Politics: Low turnout in Cyprus presidential election
Explore