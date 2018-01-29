The War in Syria: Winter adds to suffering in Idlib

The regime in Syria is trying to take back the largest region still held by rebels. While it gains ground in the northwestern province of Idlib, many civilians there are having to retreat. They were hoping that when their province was declared a de-escalation zone in May, it would bring them peace. Instead, they've lost their homes during winter. And as Ahmed al Burai reports, they're now fighting the cold.