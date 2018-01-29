January 29, 2018
Mount Bursaya in Syria’s Afrin secured by Turkish forces
Turkish armed forces and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) have secured Mount Bursaya in Syria's Afrin during Operation Olive Branch. Mount Bursayan lies in the north of Azaz along the Turkish border, and has been an active frontline as the base for the YPG’s armoury and ammunition. By capturing Bursaya, some 18 positions have been taken from the YPG.
