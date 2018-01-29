January 29, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US Russian Sanctions: Business brace for fallout from new penalties
The US Treasury is due to release a report on Russia that could have a major impact on businesses in both countries. It's expected to name allies of President Vladimir Putin that could be targeted by a fresh round of sanctions. And US companies that do business with Moscow fear the move could hit their profits too. Lucy Taylor reports from Moscow.
US Russian Sanctions: Business brace for fallout from new penalties
Explore