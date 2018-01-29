US and UK GDP show mixed growth in Q4 | Money Talks

While Donald Trump was touting the resurgence of the US economy in his Davos speech, the latest fourth quarter growth data failed to meet his upbeat assessment. But the UK's GDP figures came in surprisingly strong. Some analysts now say uncertainty over Brexit could bring the two allies closer than ever. Laila Humairah reports and Michael Ingram, Chief Market Strategist at financial services company WH Ireland, joins us from London.