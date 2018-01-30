January 30, 2018
The War in Yemen: Yemeni civilians receiving limited aid
The UN says the conflict in Yemen has created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. The fighting between Iran-backed Houthi rebels and Saudi-backed government forces has left millions of people facing starvation. TRT World's Clinton Nagoor has an exclusive report from Yemen's Hodeida province, where nearly 3-million people are close to starvation.
