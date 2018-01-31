January 31, 2018
Canada's Islamophobia problem
One year ago, Alexandre Bissonette entered a mosque in Quebec, Canada, and shot dead six men and injured 19 others. It reignited a debate over whether Canada has a problem with Islamophobia. On our panel is Ihsaan Gardee, Executive Director of the National Council of Canadian Muslims. And from Toronto by Chris Alexander, Canada's Immigration Minister under the former conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper.
