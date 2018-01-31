Has Turkey's Operation Olive Branch affected its relationship with Germany?

Berlin announced it’s suspending plans to upgrade Ankara's German made tanks until the country forms a new coalition. The move comes after a public outcry over Turkey's Operation Olive Branch seems to have pressured the caretaker government to back out. So what does this mean for the future of Turkish-German relations? Our panel includes Zafer Mese, the Berlin general coordinator for SETA, a think tank focusing on Turkey; Magdalena Kirchner a fellow at the Istanbul Policy Center.