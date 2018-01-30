Coincheck's $530M heist triggers stricter rules | Money Talks

Japan's most prominent crypto-currency trading platforms has been hit by what could be the biggest digital heist in history. More than half a billion dollars were wiped off Coincheck's website on January 26, 2018, leading authorities to tighten regulations on crypto-currency exchanges. And as Laila Humairah reports, it may be a sign of even greater regulation to come.