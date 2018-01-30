US imposes new sanctions on Russia | Money Talks

The US is targeting a new round of sanctions against Russia, in a form of a report on Russian oligarchs, the wealthy business figures with influence over the Kremlin. The report may also lead to more sanctions against them. Sanctions imposed in 2014, when Moscow annexed Crimea, hit the Russian economy hard. Its GDP shrank by 3.7% in one year. This time though, many businesses hope the country is better prepared. Lucy Taylor reports from Moscow and TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas brings his analysis.