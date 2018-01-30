January 30, 2018
Kenya Politics: Thousands watch Odinga take mock oath of office
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has taken a mock presidential oath of office in Nairobi. He says he's now the country's 'alternative president', in a protest against last year's election of Uhuru Kenyatta, who he says committed electoral fraud. But the government says Odinga's antics could see him charged with treason. Kerry Alexandra reports.
