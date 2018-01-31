January 31, 2018
The War in Syria: Sochi peace talks end with a 12 step plan
Syrian Peace talks happening in Russia got off to a rocky start, but the regime and opposition delegates made some headway. Parties managed to come up with a 12-point plan to rebuild the country. And now there's an attempt to combine the work there with negotiations at the United Nations. TRT World Correspondent Andrew Hopkins is following the developments from Sochi.
