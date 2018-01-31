Roundtable: Is the EU falling apart?

A 60 year union that appears to be on shaky ground - is the EU holding on by a thread? Eurosceptism, anti-establishment parties and Brexit - the European Union is no longer a place of mutual understanding and shared goals. Some say the euro is the only thing holding it together. But is it enough? At the Roundtable was Pieter Cleppe, Head of the Brussels office of Open Europe - a think tank focusing on Britain's new relationship with the European Union; Julia Himmrich from the London School of Economics. She's part of the Dahrendorf forum, researching the future of Europe; and Russell Foster - a European Union affairs analyst at King's College London.