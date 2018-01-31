January 31, 2018
Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Refugees fight deportation threat in India
India's Supreme Court is hearing final arguments in the case of Rohingya refugees who are fighting to prevent their deportation. The government says the Rohingya are illegal immigrants and pose a threat to national security. Many of the Rohingya believe they'll be killed if they're sent back to Myanmar. Neha Poonia reports from New Delhi.
