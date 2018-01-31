January 31, 2018
Israel-Palestine Tensions: New Yorkers rally in support of detained teen
A rally has been held at a train station in New York to demand the release of Ahed Tamimi, the Palestinian activist detained by Israel. She's become a symbol for the Palestinian cause after a video of her slapping an Israeli soldier went viral. Tamimi's military trial is set for next Wednesday. William Denselow has more from New York.
