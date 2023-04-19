April 19, 2023
Reports of sporadic gunfire in Sudan’s capital Khartoum despite ceasefire
Fighting continues in Sudan’s capital khartoum despite a 24 hour ceasefire.The truce was meant to put a pause on four days of fierce battle between rival military factions. But the conflict has already had a dramatic impact on infrastructure and civilians, as the death toll increases to 270. TRT World’s Andy Roesgen reports.
