WORLD
1 MIN READ
Mexican Red: The Cochineal in Art | Exhibitions | Showcase
We're all familiar with exhibitions staged according to a certain period, centered around a particular artist, or grouped under a certain genre but one exhibition is breaking that mold. Mexican Red: The Cochineal in Art exhibition featuring 75 art works from Turner to Van Gogh, contains artworks that have cochineal tints in its artistic atmosphere. The pigment is obtained from insects and was once the second most exported product in the world after silver. The colour was also once considered symbol of luxury and royalty so entire rooms were especially painted with the insect dye particularly in countries like France and Spain. The Rojo Mexicano - La grana cochinilla en el arte exhibition can be seen at Mexico City's Bellas Artes Museum until the 4th of February 2018.
Mexican Red: The Cochineal in Art | Exhibitions | Showcase
February 1, 2018
Explore
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Syria battles forest fires for third day as Türkiye sends help
Russia accuses Ukrainian military chief of downing POW plane
Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on steel from China, South Korea, and Vietnam
Search continues after Pakistan building collapse kills 14
Illegal Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank surges 40% under Netanyahu
Texas flooding death toll rises to 27, including nine children
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Rwanda's Kagame vows his country will deliver its part in DRC peace deal
Trump signs sweeping tax cut and spending bill into law during July 4th ceremony
UK court rejects Palestine Action's bid to pause govt ban as 'terrorist group'
Syria evacuates citizens as wildfires spread, hindered by mines and unexploded ordnance
Greece battles wildfire on Crete for third day as temperatures spike
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us