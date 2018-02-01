WORLD
1 MIN READ
The Fantastic Beasts 2 | Cinema | Showcase
Fantastic Beasts 2 is set to be released later in 2018 and some fans can't wait. The Harry Potter franchise which started its cinematic journey in the early 2000s created a cottage industry revolving around the penwomanship of British fantasy author J.K. Rowling. Warner Brothers wanting to get the most of their treasure trove, took hold of the best selling writer's other fan favorite material: The Fantastic Beasts. Set in Rowling's unique wizarding world, The Fantastic Beasts delves deeper into the mythology of the Hogwarts school for supernaturally gifted youngsters. The latest sequel in the franchise, due out later this year, sees the ultimate magical showdown among former allies and foes. Makers of the production believe fans will not be disappointed with their epic.
The Fantastic Beasts 2 | Cinema | Showcase
February 1, 2018
Explore
Wildfire in France shuts down Marseille airport, halts trains
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister in first visit since the 12-day war with Israel
Trump says he may take control of DC government, criticises New York mayoral candidate
More than 160 still missing after deadly Texas floods, governor says
Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Texas river rose 26 feet in an hour and exposed a hidden housing disaster
By Sadiq S Bhat
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us