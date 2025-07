The return of Silvio Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi is back. Six years after resigning as Italy's Prime Minister, the flamboyant 81 year old media-mogul is at the center of Italian politics. That’s depending on whether he can overturn a ban on holding office. Berlusconi will either become the next prime minister, or be the power behind the throne. To discuss we are joined from London by journalist, Michael Day.