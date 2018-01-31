Will Assad benefit from peace talks in Sochi?

There's hope that after years of failed talks over the Syrian conflict, the framework for a national unity government will be agreed in the Russian city of Sochi. But what is already a tall task is made all the more complicated by the guest list. The main opposition bloc called the High Negotiations Committee won’t be in attendance. So will the talks yield any positive results? To discuss this, we have TRT World correspondent Andrew Hopkins in Sochi. In our studio, Yahya Al Aridi, the Spokesman for the Syrian Negotiations commission that represents the Syrian Opposition. In Moscow we are joined by Sergey Markov, member of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation.