January 31, 2018
BIZTECH
African states launch single aviation market | Money Talks
Nearly two dozen African countries have launched a single aviation market. The decision was announced on the sidelines of the 30th African Union Summit in Ethiopia. It's expected to boost tourism and economic growth across the region. Kerry Alexandra reports and Raphael Kuuchi, Vice President for Africa at the International Air Transport Association, joins us from Johannesburg.
