Trump's State of the Union address, Kenya's Odinga swears himself in and Hina Rabbani Khar interview

Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union Address. But how well was it received? Kenya's main opposition leader, holds his own inauguration. But will the move further divide an already divided nation? And we ask Pakistan's former foreign minister, Hina Rabbani Khar, if her country supported the Taliban while she was in office.