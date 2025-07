Will Odinga's swearing-in ceremony cause more unrest in Kenya?

With Raila Odinga holding his own swearing-in ceremony, how will President Uhuru Kenyatta react to it? We're joined from Nairobi by Joseph Ekhuya Simekha, a member of Raila Odinga's National Super Alliance party; and David Murathe, the vice chairman of the ruling Jubilee party.