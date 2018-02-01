Free Syrian Army backed by Turkey, take over Bursaya from the YPG as the fight for Afrin continues

The Free Syrian Army backed by Turkey have now taken the higher ground. The battle for Mount Bursaya is over but the fight for Afrin continues. Ali Mustafa reports from the ground. Mount Bursaya is located the highest point in the northeast corner of Afrin. It's part of the 900 kilometre long border between Turkey and Syria. Operation Olive Branch started by Turkey has been making inroads into the Afrin canton held by the PKK linked YPG