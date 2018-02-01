Octopizzo: changing lives through hip hop in Africa | Music | Showcase

From the slums of Kibera to super stardom, Kenyan rapper Octopizzo is one of East Africa’s most recognized hip hop stars and he is using his talents to find, and nurture, the next generation of musical talents. While Octopizzo hopes to break down stigma through hip hop his success has enabled him not only to inspire others, but also to put his hometown on the map.