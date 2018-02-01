February 1, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
The best arthouse films 2018 | A Look Into | Showcase
Film critic Neil Young speaks to Showcase about 2018's International Film Festival Rotterdam. The annual film festival held in the Netherlands at the end of January every year since 1972 has becomes one of the film industry's most important events with a strong focus on independent and experimental filmmaking. The IFFR includes a selection of recently produced by new filmmakers.
The best arthouse films 2018 | A Look Into | Showcase
Explore