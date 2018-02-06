February 6, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Winchester: A Gothic tale | Cinema | Showcase
Actor Helen Mirren is known for tackling serious roles and starring in what could be best described as prestige productions. But for her latest offering, the Oscar winner switched to genre filmmaking, in this case, a horror film. Critics are calling the Gothic tale 'Winchester' a social awareness project, masquerading as a scary movie. Showcase brings you a preview.
Winchester: A Gothic tale | Cinema | Showcase
Explore