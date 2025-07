Nexus: Oprah 2020?

Would Oprah make a good US president? She's denied that she'll run - but that hasn't stopped people calling for her to join the 2020 race. Coming from humble beginnings - how did Oprah become an icon? On this episode of Nexus was…. * Assistant Professor of Political Science at the University of Arizona, Samara Klar * Professor of American Studies at Birmingham University, Scott Lucas * And journalist Laurie Laird