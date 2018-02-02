February 2, 2018
Secessionists take over Aden, UN peacekeepers dying in conflict zones and Macedonia's Greek problem
Secessionists take over Yemen's southern city of Aden, opening up a new front in an already complex war. Meanwhile there’s controversy over letting UN peacekeepers open fire -- to protect themselves. And why does the name Macedonia enrage so many people in Greece.
