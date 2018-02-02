February 2, 2018
Group D, Again in Ankara | Exhibitions | Showcase
It was an aesthetic rebellion in twentieth century Anatolia and one of Turkey's first modern art endeavours. It was called The Group D movement, and it's being remembered with a major exhibition at the prestigious CerModern Museum in the Turkish capital Ankara. And as Showcase's Elif Bereketli found out, while the group itself may be long gone, their legacy lives on.
